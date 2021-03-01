Best of the San Gabriel Valley

The best people, places and things to do in our area.

  • Home Page Slider 1

Are you ready to vote for the best in San Gabriel Valley?

Simply enter the name of your favorite per category. Make sure your write-in vote counts by using the correct name and spelling along with the city/town they are located in (if in doubt, check their website, one of their ads or any printed material to make sure). Also, if you haven’t completed your ballot (need more time) — no worries. You can come back to your voting ballot at any time up to April 11, 2021, 11:59pm Pacific to vote for additional businesses or change your previous vote. After all, you must vote for at least 10 different categories for your ballot to count! The Reader’s Choice Awards is not a scientific survey. Winners are determined only from ballots received. Results do not reflect the opinion and/or views of the Star-News, Daily News, and Tribune employees or affiliates. These are the main things you need to know to get started. Rules and disclaimers can be found below.

Happy Voting!

Rules & Disclaimer: The Star-News/Daily News/Tribune: One entry per household or per online user – duplicate entries will be omitted. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age. Entrants must vote for at least 10 different categories for their ballot to count. Only official ballots will be accepted. No purchase necessary. All entries must be received no later than April 11, 2021. Employees/families of the Star-News/Daily News/Tribune, a part of Southern California News Group and its affiliates, are ineligible to win. Winners will be notified on or around April 19, 2021. The Star-News/Daily News/Tribune will not enter into a written or oral discussion regarding the contest, and all entries become the property of Southern California News Group. The Star-News/Daily News/Tribune reserves the right to publish the results of the reader survey, delete questions, or restructure, and to refuse questionable or duplicate entries. By submitting your email address, you agree to receive future mailings from the Star-News/Daily News/Tribune and/or the group’s individual newspaper companies.